SIM cards re-registration deadline: Will millions lose their SIM cards after today?

30.09.2022 LISTEN

Following the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation’s caution to people who haven't re-registered their SIM cards, many users were barred some weeks ago from using telecommunications services for some days.

Even though the deadline for SIM re-registration is only a few hours away, Mr. Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, the NIA boss, said at a press conference on September 16 that over two million Ghanaians will not be able to receive their Ghana cards until the end of the year.

Also, approximately a million and a half citizens have yet to receive their cards after registering, implying that approximately 3.5 million people will be unable to make or receive phone calls if the minister refuses to extend the September 30 deadline again.

“We have the mandate to register all Ghanaians in Ghana and all Ghanaians abroad. There is no way NIA can register all Ghanaians in Ghana. If you look at our performance record, as stern as we believe our performance is, the reality is that there are approximately two million people aged 15 and above who have not registered for the Ghana Card.

“Today is the 16th of September; there is no way that NIA can register those people. It is physically, technically and fiscally impossible. What advice flows from that?” he revealed.

He argued that “we had said way back in March that it was impossible and it’s like expecting a maiden to make a baby every three months – so, that’s not how the law designed NIA.”

The Minister, Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful, at a press conference on July 31, reluctantly extended the earlier deadline for SIM Card re-registration to September 30, after many people cried and agitated about it.

According to the Ministry, any SIM card that has not been re-registered by the deadline will be denied access to telecommunications services.

Some Ghanaians who are still yet to register their SIM cards or receive their NIA cards are again calling on Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the sector Minister, to again extend the deadline.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has been tight-lipped despite today's deadline.