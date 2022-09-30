Baba Sadiq resigns as CEO of 3media Networks

The Board of Directors of 3Media Networks has announced the resignation of Baba Sadiq as Chief Executive Officer.

Baba Sadiq was at the helm for four years as the company’s first CEO, where he led the execution of cutting-edge events in Ghana’s show business industry.

Under his tenure, 3Media Networks became a household name with its flagship event, the 3Media Music Awards becoming one of the most anticipated music awards in the country.

In his resignation letter, Baba Sadiq thanked the Board of Directors for the opportunity to serve the company as CEO.

The Board, in turn, wished him well in his future endeavors as he begins a new chapter in his life.

The Board also said a new CEO will be announced in due course to take over the reins at 3Media Networks.