Why expose our private details without our knowledge? — Sulemana Braimah quizzes NIA

The National Identification Authority (NIA), has come under the fury of many Ghanaians, particularly Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA).

This fury stems from the insecurity of many Ghana card-holders that their data on the system is highly exposed to the public.

Mr. Braimah, in a tweet on Friday, September 30, described it as troubling for the NIA to keep exposing people’s data to everyone who makes requests to them with no consultation with their owners.

“Waow! Is this how NIA is handling our personal Data? Just by a letter from a lawyer of a gov't entity (not a court order), personal records (full names, dates of birth, personal ID numbers) of people are released to the state entity? This is troubling indeed,” his tweet reads.

The NIA and the SIM card re-registration

Even though the deadline for SIM re-registration is only a few hours away, the National Identification Authority has stated initially that over two million Ghanaians will not be able to receive their Ghana cards until the end of the year.

According to reports, approximately a million and a half citizens have yet to receive their cards after registering, implying that approximately 3.5 million people will be unable to make or receive phone calls if the minister refuses to extend the September 30 deadline again.

“We have the mandate to register all Ghanaians in Ghana and all Ghanaians abroad. There is no way NIA can register all Ghanaians in Ghana. If you look at our performance record, as stern as we believe our performance is, the reality is that there are approximately two million people aged 15 and above who have not registered for the Ghana Card.

“Today is the 16th of September; there is no way that NIA can register those people. It is physically, technically and fiscally impossible. What advice flows from that?” Mr. Kenneth Agyeman Attafuah, the NIA boss said at a presser.

He argued that “we had said way back in March that it was impossible and it’s like expecting a maiden to make a baby every three months – so, that’s not how the law designed NIA.”

On July 31, after many people cried and agitated for an extension of the earlier deadline for SIM Card re-registration, the Minister, Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful reluctantly extended it to Friday, September 30.

According to the Ministry, any SIM card that has not been re-registered by the deadline will be denied access to telecommunications services.

The deadline ends today and people are still struggling to register their SIM cards.