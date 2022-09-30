Mankessim: Murder suspects of trainee nurse are into ritual murders – Police

30.09.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a trainee nurse at Mankessim are responsible for more killings.

According to the Police, investigations have uncovered that the suspects Michael Darko alias Nana 1, Christopher Ekow Clarke, as well as the third suspect are into ritual murders.

“Investigations so far point to the fact that the suspects are involved in ritual murders. They lure their victims, sometimes under the pretext of helping them to travel abroad and then kill them,” part of a police statement issued on Friday, September 30, has said.

Meanwhile, the police have disclosed that the body of one other victim killed by the suspects has been retrieved.

The second victim, Gloria Yeboah is a petty trader from Obokrom in Kumasi who was reported missing in June 2022 when she left home in her quest to travel abroad.

The suspects according to the police lured the deceased to Accra on June 17, 2022, and took her to Mankessim under the pretext of preparing her to travel to Holland.

However, she was later killed.

The police add that they are also following a lead on a possible third victim who might have been murdered by the suspects.