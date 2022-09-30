UPDATE: Police retrieve body of second victim killed by chief, pastor at Mankessim

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that the suspects arrested in connection with the murder of the trainee nurse at Mankessim have confessed to killing one other person.

“Police ongoing investigation into the Mankesim murder case has established that the two suspects, Michael Darko alias Nana 1 and Christopher Ekow Clarke, have murdered one other person bringing to two the number of people confirmed to have been gruesomely murdered by the suspects.

“The body of the deceased has been found and Police have been able to locate her family who have identified her as Gloria Yeboah,” parts of a police statement said on Friday, September 30.

The second victim, identified as Gloria Yeboah is a petty trader from Obokrom in Kumasi who was reported missing in June 2022 when she left home in her quest to travel abroad.

The suspects according to the police lured the deceased to Accra on June 17, 2022, and took her to Mankessim under the pretext of preparing her to travel to Holland.

However, she was later killed by them.

The police added in their statement that they are following a lead on a possible third victim who might have been murdered by the suspects.