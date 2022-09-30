ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

OSP join heads with Ghana Armed Forces to fight corruption

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines OSP join heads with Ghana Armed Forces to fight corruption
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has held talks with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to strengthen collaboration in the fight against corruption.

On Friday, September 30, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng received the Inspector General of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Mustapha and his team at his office to discuss matters of mutual consent.

During the working visit by Brigadier General Mustapha and his team, they discussed several matters relating to information sharing.

The team also engaged the Office of the Special Prosecutor on prosecutions in matters involving corruption and corruption-related offences.

Ghanaian lawyer Kissi Agyebeng was officially sworn into office as the Special Prosecutor in 2021.

Since then, he has been pursuing several corruption cases. So far the big case his office has pursued is the Labianca and Customs case.

Through his investigations, his office managed to recover over GHS1 million for the state.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Galamsey going unnoticed in Amansie South baffling – Abu Jinapor
30.09.2022 | Headlines
Upper West NDC MPs to petition Parliament’s health committee over unfair GHS recruitment
30.09.2022 | Headlines
A/R: How can galamsey at Datano vastly destroy forest without the police, chiefs, local politicians and Minerals Commission noticing? – Jinapor quizzes
30.09.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES
body-container-line