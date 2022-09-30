OSP join heads with Ghana Armed Forces to fight corruption

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has held talks with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to strengthen collaboration in the fight against corruption.

On Friday, September 30, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng received the Inspector General of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Mustapha and his team at his office to discuss matters of mutual consent.

During the working visit by Brigadier General Mustapha and his team, they discussed several matters relating to information sharing.

The team also engaged the Office of the Special Prosecutor on prosecutions in matters involving corruption and corruption-related offences.

Ghanaian lawyer Kissi Agyebeng was officially sworn into office as the Special Prosecutor in 2021.

Since then, he has been pursuing several corruption cases. So far the big case his office has pursued is the Labianca and Customs case.

Through his investigations, his office managed to recover over GHS1 million for the state.