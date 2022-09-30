Tamale: Man accused of defiling 12year old girl leads gang to beat up parents of victim

A family is living in fear at Choggu, a suburb of the Tamale Metropolis in the Northern Region after an attack by a gang.

According to information gathered, the family has been attacked after pursuing a case to seek justice for their 12-year-old daughter who has been defiled.

The teenager according to reports gathered was defiled by a middle-aged man identified as Abass Mustapha at Choggu.

Some relatives of the teenage girl who have been opening up on the matter in anonymity allege that the suspect drugged the teenage girl and sexually abused her on his veranda.

Following a report to the Police, the suspect is said to have organised some boys in the area to attack the victim's family.

The gang allegedly beat up the family and destroyed some property as well.

Although suspect Abass Mustapha would later be arrested, he was granted bail as the police investigate the defilement case.

The family is unhappy and says they fear the case will be allowed to die without justice for the 12-year-old girl.

Some allege that the suspect is an influential person and is likely to use that to escape justice.

A gender-based Non-Governmental Organization, Northern Sector Action on Awareness Centre (NORSAAC) has taken an interest in the matter and has called on the Police in Tamale to fast-track investigations into the defilement.

The organisation insists that the traumatised teenager deserves justice and the police must ensure she gets it.