Henry Quartey urges traditional councils to provide land for Agenda 111

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, has called on the thirteen Traditional Councils in the Greater Accra to assist the Regional Coordinating Council to acquire for the Agenda 111 projects.

Mr Quartey made the call at the Annual General Meeting of the Greater Accra Coordinating Council on Tuesday.

The Council deliberated on issues relating to health, education, sanitation, chieftaincy, land and agriculture.

He noted that though infant mortality has reduced with an increase in health care access and delivery, a lot more needed to be done in the health sector.

He said the unavailability of land in the national capital coupled with the high level of litigation impeded the construction of more health facilities in the region.

Mr Quartey, therefore, asked traditional councils to assist the Council to acquire land for Agenda 111, a government priority infrastructure project, envisage to construct 88 hospitals in districts without hospitals. The Greater Accra Region is expected to get seven hospitals.

On sanitation, the Regional Minister stressed that landfill sites were at various levels of completion to ensure that waste was properly disposed of as part of the "Operation Clean your Frontage,” campaign.

Mr Quartey noted that the Council was working with the security agencies to clamp down on land guards and put an end to all forms of lawlessness in Accra.

The Regional Coordinating Council which is the highest decision-making body of the region is mandated to meet every year to take stock of its activities and strengthen decentralisation to achieve the overall development of the region.