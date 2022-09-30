ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

W/R: Police arrest Chinese national for allegedly causing harm to co-worker

Social News WR: Police arrest Chinese national for allegedly causing harm to co-worker
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Police have arrested a Chinese national for allegedly using an offensive weapon to cause harm to his Ghanaian co-worker at a construction site at Kweikuma suburb of Takoradi, in the Western Region.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect, Xue Hue, on September 28, 2022, allegedly attacked the victim, who is a mason with a construction company at Kweikuma, with a knife inflicting a cut on his neck, the Police said in a statement on Thursday September 29.

The victim has since been treated and discharged.

“Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody assisting investigation and will be put before court on September 30, 2022, to face justice,” the statement stressed.

Source: 3news.com

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Upper West NDC MPs accuse GHS of discrimination over recruitment
30.09.2022 | Social News
CLOGSAG accuse politicians of ghost names on payroll
30.09.2022 | Social News
NCA responds to SIM re-registration suit, accuse applicants of refusing to pick up Ghana cards
30.09.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES
body-container-line