Upper West NDC MPs accuse GHS of discrimination over recruitment

The National Democratic Congress’ Upper West Regional Caucus in Parliament is accusing the Ghana Health Service of sidelining indigenes of the area in its recruitment of District Health Directors.

The group says out of the 71 vacant positions with 116 applicants, no one from the Upper West Region was selected, although the applicant with the highest score in the exams conducted emerged from the region.

The caucus says eight of the shortlisted applicants from the region were disqualified because they lacked the needed knowledge on the management of district health directorates and epidemic outbreaks.

Describing the situation as unfair, the Secretary of the Upper West NDC Caucus in Parliament, Dr. Sebastian N. Sandaare called on the Ghana Health Service to audit the recruitment process to ensure regional balance.

“The Ghana Health Service is reminded of the duty to act fairly and reasonably in the exercise of its administrative authority, as contained in Article 23 of the 1992 constitution.”

“The Ghana Health Service is enjoined to prohibit discrimination and prejudice on grounds of places of origin,” the MP said.

By Citi Newsroom