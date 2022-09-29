Bawumia is a failure, Akufo-Addo doesn’t even trust him anymore — Odike

Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, politician and United Progressive Party (UPP) leader has slammed Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for allegedly failing to manage the economy.

He claims that even the President, who has always praised his right-hand man is now disappointed.

According to him, the President had high hopes and confidence in Bawumia to manage the economy as head of the economic management team.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3's New Day show on Thursday, September 29, the 2020 presidential candidate claimed that Dr. Bawumia's inaction as the head of the Economic Management team is to blame for the country's economic plight.

“The President has lost confidence in Bawumia, the economy is not doing well," he said on the show.

He further lamented the slow pace of infrastructural development in the Ashanti region.

According to the politician, the country’s second-largest city cannot boast of half of the infrastructural development, particularly the road networks Accra has.

He stressed, “there is filth all over the Ashanti region.”