I’m not a loose talker as people think, I'm a free-minded person – Underfire KT Hammond responds to bashings

Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament (MP), KT Hammond has described himself as a free-minded person amid bashing for his attack on the Ghanaian youth.

Speaking to journalists at his office on the booing of President Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizens Festival over the weekend, KT Hammond did not spare the youth.

He blasted the youth saying they walk around with long beards but nothing in their 'coconut' heads.

According to him, the youth must respect the aged who are full of wisdom to lead the country.

"We don’t sit in a country and do this. Let’s be patient. He is the President of the country. The youth must be patient. When there is a problem we always say we are going to see the old lady. We don’t say we are going to see [you the youth] with big heads like coconut. The old lady is someone who is old and has something in the head.

“When you [the youth] meet respect the elderly. Because of politics then you will just be insulting people just like that. It’s not possible for us to leave you to do [politics], you don’t understand it and you can’t do it. You [the youth] have just left your beard to grow and walking around with nothing in your head,” KT Hammond told journalists.

Since a video of his engagement with the media went viral, the Adansi Asowka MP has been subjected to social media trolls with the youth expressing disappointment in his utterances.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme, KT Hammond stressed that he will never apologise for his comments.

According to him, he said nothing wrong about the youth and has nothing to say sorry for.

“I am not a loose talker as people claim. I am a free-minded person.

“Are you telling me my nephews of 23 years are more sensible than me? I don’t see why I should apologise for my statement. If you didn’t understand what I said that’s fine,” KT Hammond said on Thursday afternoon.

The Adansi Asokwa MP added, “If you are sensible, if you have a successful business in your 20s, that does not mean you can be a leader in government. Politics is different."