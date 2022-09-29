Takoradi: Labourer battling for his life after Chinese boss slashes his throat

29.09.2022 LISTEN

A Ghanaian worker is lucky he is still alive after having his throat allegedly slashed by his Chinese employer.

The incident happened at Kweikuma, a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi municipality of the Western Region.

The victim, Isaac Boateng is one of a group of workers employed by a Chinese company to work as labourers to erect structures close to the apartments of the Ghana Navy flats area at Kweikuma.

According to one of the workers, they went to their employer to request payment of their salary when the co-worker, Isaac Boateng got his throat slashed by the Chinese national in the heat of an argument.

“We have worked for the whole month and our salaries had not been paid so we had a meeting and asked our Chinese employer why we have not been paid. One of our colleagues went to the Chinese boss to find out what was wrong with the salaries because we have families and we are also owing some people.

“In the heat of the argument, the Chinese boss pulled a flick knife and slashed the throat of our colleague. He has incurred deep wounds, blood traces could be seen everywhere. He has been rushed to the Effiankwanta Hospital and we pray he will survive,” the co-worker who goes by the name of Boat told Connect FM in an interview.

He added, “Some military [officers] intervened and calm was restored later but the foreigner who committed the crime is still walking around. We are in pain and demand justice for our brother.”

Checks have revealed that the Chinese construction company in question has close to 80 Ghanaian workers who are paid a daily wage of GHS18.

Since the incident, the workers have been paid their salaries while the victim is receiving treatment at the hospital.