Ghana elected as the Chair of the Commonwealth ITU Group

Ghana has been elected Chair of the Commonwealth International Telecommunication Union (ITU) group at the ITU conference in Bucharest.

Ghana’s position as the chair of the ITU group holds until the next ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in 2026.

The position, which lasts every four years, is the key event at which ITU member states decide the organisation’s ability to influence and affect the development of ICTs worldwide.

The United Kingdom was appointed as Vice Chair responsible for Europe, India as Vice Chair responsible for Asia, and Trinidad & Tobago as Vice Chair responsible for the Americas.

Speaking at the Commonwealth ITU conference yesterday, the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, echoed the government’s determination to provide the necessary digital infrastructure to propel the country’s digital transformation.

“The government is poised to create a conducive legal and regulatory environment, build digital capabilities to enhance the adoption and use of ICT and digital innovation, and close all digital gaps,” she added.

She noted that Ghana would continue to maintain its position of working with the ITU to achieve its strategic objectives for the benefit of all ITU Member States.

The ITU Plenipotentiary conference consists of the representatives of the member states of the Union. The plenipotentiary conference is the highest policy-making body of the ITU.

The conference sets the union's general policies; adopts four-year strategic and financial plans; and elects the senior management team of the organization, the member states of the council, and the members of the Radio Regulations Board.

The plenipotentiary conference 2022 (PP 22) is being held in Bucharest, Romania from Monday, 26 September to Friday, 14 October 2022. It was preceded by the last meeting of the 2022 session of the council.