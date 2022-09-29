Ghana, USA to collaborate to promote tourism

Ghana and the United States of America have agreed to collaborate to boost tourism, arts and culture in the two nations.

As part of the collaboration, the two countries will hold joint tourism fora in Ghana and the United States to help promote Ghana's tourism potential.

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, disclosed this last Friday at a meeting with the U.S.A ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer.

He said the US was an important tourism market for Ghana, urging the Ambassador to use her office to help market Ghana as a potential tourism and investment destination.

He noted that the launch of the ‘Beyond the Return’ by President Akufo-Addo in 2019 made Ghana the centre of interest for African Diasporans, therefore, Ghana was taking steps not only to attract tourists but also repeat visitors.

“Revamping some tourist attraction sites such as the national museum after extensive renovation, renovating Nkrumah Memorial Park, renovation of both Cape Coast and Elmina Castle and the training of stakeholders in the tourism value chain to improve their customer care orientation,” Dr Awal added were steps Ghana was taking to boost tourism.

In response, Virginia E. Palmer expressed her satisfaction with the growth of tourism in the nation and noted that Ghana was a very peaceful country that could serve as the centre of tourism for the West African sub-region.

She stated that the US was willing to work with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture to boost the industry to give the populace jobs and increase the nation’s economic growth.