Mankessim: 55-year-old kenkey seller knocked down by speeding vehicle while crossing road

29.09.2022

A kenkey seller is battling for her life at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The woman, age 55, was knocked down by a speeding vehicle at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region on Tuesday, September 27.

According to the account of the incident, the victim was attempting to cross the road when she was run over by the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses have disclosed that at the time she was crossing the road, several vehicles had stopped to allow for school children to cross.

Out of nowhere, the speeding vehicle just sped bypassed the stationary cars and run over the kenkey seller.

She was later rushed to the Mankessim Roman Catholic Hospital in critical condition.

Subsequently, she had to be transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Ekow Arthur who is Assemblyman for the Nkusukum Electoral Area has expressed worry over frequent knockdowns in his assembly.

He is pleading to the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly and the Ministry of Highways to construct speed ramps on the road to curb the knockdowns.