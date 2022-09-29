Roads Minister apologises for poor Cape Coast-Takoradi road; gives contractor 8-week ultimatum

The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta has given the Chief Executive Officer of Asabea Constructions, Samuel Ofori Larbi, an eight-week deadline to complete works on the Nkroful Junction to Ketan stretch of the main Takoradi-Cape Coast highway or face repercussions.

The dilapidated nature of the section has been a burden to residents and other users who ply the road for their daily activities.

The highway also serves as a link between the Western Region and Cote d'Ivoire.

Due to its bad nature over the years, motorists are compelled to spend several hours before arriving at their various destinations.

The rainy season has further worsened the situation. Several calls for the stretch to be fixed has over the years fallen on deaf ears.

Roads and Highways Minister Kwesi Amoako Atta, who inspected the road with his directors, expressed dissatisfaction at the level of work on the stretch.

“Asabea is one of our best contractors but judging from the work on this stretch, he has disappointed all of us. Users on this road have every right to complain and I apologize to all of them because the road is very bad. This is a major highway and we will not allow the contractor to delay the work any longer,” he indicated in an interview on Connect FM's Omanbapa morning show.

According to the Minister, he was ready to terminate the contract of Asabea Constructions on the road until he comes to meet his equipment busily working.

“When I got here [Monday], I realized the road was bad and there was no presence of a contractor, but I came back here this afternoon and saw all this equipment. I don't know how the contractor was able to mobilize all these machines but I came with another contractor. I was ready to terminate the contract of Asabea, but I will give him eight weeks to complete the road. I will demand daily reports from my officers here to track the progress of work,” he indicated.

Member of Parliament for Essikadu Ketan Joe Ghartey, who was equally upset with the contractor, indicates that he has been bombarded with numerous complaints since the section falls within his constituency.

“I believe the contractor will listen to the minister and execute the project as instructed,” he indicated.

The contractor, Mr. Samuel Ofori Larbi, promised to work within the schedule.

