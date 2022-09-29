Gov’t committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070 – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the government is committed to putting in place measures geared towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

According to him, Ghana has set a target to transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy by 2070 as well.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said these while delivering a speech as a special guest on the opening day of the 2022 International Petroleum Conference (GhIPCon), in Accra on Wednesday, 28.

“Let me add that Ghana has set a target of 2070 to fully transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. So, even though as a government, we are fully committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070, we also have to take steps to accelerate the production and utilization of our oil and gas reserves,” the Vice President said.

At the conference which is the 5th edition organised by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stressed that even as the government has set these targets, it is aware it must pursue the goals with a balanced approach.

In that regard, he said fossil fuels will continue to be part of the country’s energy mix while steps are taken to encourage the use of renewable energy.

“What this means is that even though we want to contribute to reducing emissions, we are of the view that a balance must be struck and maintained in the context of our social, economic, and environmental requirements.”

“So, fossil fuels, particularly natural gas will continue to be part of Ghana’s energy mix in the short term, whilst strategies will be put in place to increase the share of renewable energy in the mix from medium to long term,” Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

He said in the process to succeed during the energy transition, countries and industry players should prioritise innovation and come up with solutions to tackle the challenges.

“In order to thrive during the energy transition, I will urge the players in the downstream sector on the African continent to focus on innovation and diversification. They should also keep an eye on the long-term implications of the transition and stay prepared for potential disruption in the future which can be turned into future growth areas,” H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said in his address.

The Conference which kicked off on Wednesday in Accra will end on Friday, September 30.