It’s an outlandish fallacy for KT Hammond to claim the youth aren’t fit to lead – Ablakwa

29.09.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to claims by Adansi Asokwa MP KT Hammond on the notion that only the aged are competent enough to lead the country.

Speaking to journalists at his office on the booing of President Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizens Festival over the weekend, KT Hammond did not spare the youth.

He blasted the youth saying that they walk around with long beards but nothing in their 'coconut' heads.

According to him, the youth must respect the aged who are full of wisdom to lead the country.

"We don’t sit in a country and do this. Let’s be patient. He is the President of the country. The youth must be patient. When there is a problem we always say we are going to see the old lady. We don’t say we are going to see [you the youth] with big heads like coconut. The old lady is someone who is old and has something in the head.

“When you [the youth] meet respect the elderly. Because of politics then you will just be insulting people just like that. It’s not possible for us to leave you to do [politics], you don’t understand it and you can’t do it. You [the youth] have just left your beard to grow and walking around with nothing in your head,” KT Hammond told journalists.

In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, Okudzeto Ablakwa says he disagrees with the mindset of KT Hammond.

According to him, the Adansi Asokwa MP has gotten it terribly wrong on his claim.

“The very people who hail us when leadership produces positive results do not deserve to be vilified when they express disappointment in leaders for their abysmal performance.

“K.T. Hammond is terribly wrong, and it’s an outlandish fallacy for him to claim the youth aren’t fit to lead,” the North Tongu MP posted on Facebook.

Since his attack on the Ghanaian youth, KT Hammond has been called out with many stressing that he is not fit to lead as a Member of Parliament.