Aisha Huang doesn’t sleep in police cells; take it from me – Odike alleges

The founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike has alleged that embattled Chinese illegal miner Aisha Huang is not spending her nights in police cells.

The suspected illegal mining kingpin returned to Court on Tuesday, September 27, in hopes of securing bail.

Unfortunately, the Court denied the bail application from her lawyers and remanded her to reappear next year.

Speaking to TV3 on the New Day programme on Thursday, September 29, Akwasi Addai Odike indicated that he has information that Aisha Huang does not sleep in Police cells as supposed.

“I can tell you on authority, Aisha Huang doesn’t sleep in Police cells,” the former presidential candidate alleged.

Charges proffered against Aisha Huang include undertaking a mining operation without a license, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in the mining operation, illegal employment of foreign nationals, and entering Ghana while prohibited from entry.

The Chinese national will reappear in court on October 12.

Counsel for the accused, Captain Rtd. Nkrabea Effah Dartey is expected to file another bail application for his client on return to court next month.