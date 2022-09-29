E/R: One dead after galamsey pit collapse at Akyem Twepiase

29.09.2022 LISTEN

A galamsey pit has caved in on some alleged illegal miners at Akyem Twepiase near Kyebi in the Eastern region.

From the information gathered, at least three of the illegal miners are feared dead in the underground mining pit collapse.

Meanwhile, one of the victims has been retrieved and confirmed dead. The body was earlier retrieved by police with the help of community members and rushed to Kyebi government hospital.

He was sadly pronounced dead on arrival. The body has been deposited at the morgue of the hospital.

According to reports, the victims are young labourers hired by owners of the illegal mining site to work in the mine.

“They were doing down blow which is underground mining. This particular one is about twice of two high tension poles deep. So because it rained the whole day yesterday so it caved on them. It is not clear the number of people trapped. So far one person has been retrieved. All the owners of the site have runaway. The victims are not Akyems they are northerners hired to work in the pit,” one of the residents told the media.

The community leaders of Akyem Twepiase are working with residents and the police to rescue any other person trapped in the pit.