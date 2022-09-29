Together we strive to achieve — Time To Think Foundation calls for volunteers

As Henry Ford once famously said, "If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself," and again reiterated in Oliver Wendell Holmes that, "many ideas grow better when transplanted into another mind than the one where they sprang up."

The Time To Think Foundation is ready to recruit the services of committed volunteers to aid in the organisation’s zeal to eradicate educational poverty in deprived communities in the West African Sub-region.

As an organisation whose primary objective is to see every child, poor or rich, from urban or rural areas, equally achieve their goals without impediments, the board of directors is urging the general public to support their voluntarily and commitment to society.

"We know you care about educational and socioeconomic development. As such, the TIME TO THINK FOUNDATION welcomes you as we work to end the scourge of educational poverty in West Africa, particularly in deprived communities, "according to a notice shared on the organization's social media handle.

Why join the Foundation

The Time To Think Foundation is a non-profit organisation that has been assisting learners from Kindergarten to Junior High School.

The Foundation intends to operate in Ghana and other African countries such as Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso, with a focus on areas with little educational support.

The Foundation also hosts learning seminars, role-plays and workshops, as well as exchange programmes between regions and amongst African countries to actively promote exposure.

It also seeks to identify brilliant but financially-challenged individuals in order to provide assistance through scholarships, for the realisation of the career aspirations of beneficiaries within the country and the African Continent.

To join the organisation as a volunteer, you are encouraged to click on the link below to fill out the form, and if you have further enquiries, you can contact the under-listed people.

https://timetothinkghana.org/volunteer/

1. Public Relations Officer Isaac Donkor

0242227963

0509354288

0249510529

2. Mr. Godfred, Road Map Manager

0550346339