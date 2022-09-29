Mahama did better than Akufo-Addo, NPP members are even complaining — Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha

29.09.2022 LISTEN

Kumchacha, a Ghanaian prophet, leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries and founder of Kum People's Party (KPP) has compared Akufo-Addo's government and the erstwhile Mahama’s administration.

In his opinion, Kumchacha rated Mahama's government 85% and Akufo-Addo's 35%.

Speaking in an interview, the Prophet, who has for the past months declared his intention to contest the highest office of the land, said even people in the NPP are complaining about hardships.

“John Mahama’s governance is 85% and Akufo-Addo’s governance is 35%. This means John Mahama’s governance is the best in everything. Even some of the NPP ministers, including Kennedy Agyapong, Transport Minister, among others, have complained that the government is doing very bad,” he stated.

Prophet Kumchacha again expressed disappointment in the current government, saying he regrets ever voting for President Akufo-Addo.

"I thought and hoped he could do the work. I’m disappointed and have regretted voting for him,” he stated.

In August, Ghana experienced historically high consumer inflation of more than 34%, resulting in a high standard of living and price increases in general goods and services.

According to Bloomberg's rankings of highly indebted countries, Ghana is the world's second most indebted country, trailing only El Salvador.

The local currency has suffered significantly as well, currently trading above GHS10 per dollar, resulting in massive losses for many indigenous businesses.

The situation has prompted the government to seek a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to shore up the sinking economy.