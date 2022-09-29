Man found dead at Ofaakor Alico in Kasoa

The body of a man in his early 40s, identified as Agyapa Kofi, has been found at Ofaakor Alico, a suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

Residents say Agyapa, popularly known as Fulani, was a construction labourer who was seen hale and hearty the previous day.

An eyewitness told the Ghana News Agency that she visited her daughter at her residence at Ofaakor around 0600 hours and found a man lying on the compound.

She called her daughter and subsequently informed nearby residents who came around and realised the man was dead and reported the case to the police.

A friend, who pleaded anonymity, said he and Agyapa Kofi were together Monday morning at a regular joint in the area but dispersed around 12 noon only to hear about his demise on Tuesday.

Police personnel from the Ofaakor District Command, who retrieved the body, said there were no marks of assault on it.

The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue for investigations.

GNA