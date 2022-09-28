Gov’t to set up 5-member committee to lead extensive stakeholder engagements in financial sector

The Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has said government will form a committee to hold engagements with key stakeholders across all the key segments of the financial sector as part of efforts to revive the Ghanaian economy.

Addressing a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, September 28, the Minister said the committee will consist of five members.

“A 5-Member Committee consisting of prominent financial services professionals will lead extensive stakeholder engagements across all the key segments of the financial sector – i.e. banking, asset, management, pensions, and insurance. The announcement of the Committee Members will be made in the coming days and they will immediately get to work to engage key stakeholders in the financial services sector, additional to ongoing engagements with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), social partners (labour unions, employers, and FBOs), academia, industry professionals, and the leadership of Parliament,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

The Finance Minister added, “We welcome all contributions to this great public debate, but we must be careful to build and not to tear down our nation.”

The committee’s work will be geared toward building a viable domestic financial system to support the government to develop a programme to boost the economy.

Already, the government team has commenced the second round of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) hoping to reach an agreement for a support programme.

According to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, government will leverage the country’s strengths to rebuild the economy focusing on its productive sectors.

He added that initiatives such as the YouStart programme seeking to provide a million jobs will support entrepreneurs with loans to build their capacity to create more jobs and realise the President’s vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid and an entrepreneurial nation.