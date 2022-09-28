We are determined to make the Cylinder Recirculation Model policy a reality – NPA boss

28.09.2022 LISTEN

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is working towards making the Cylinder Recirculation Model policy a reality.

This has been stressed by NPA Chief Executive, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid during an address at the Ghana International Petroleum Conference 2022 (GhIPCon) today, Wednesday, September 28.

In his address, the NPA boss assured that his outfit is committed to reducing emissions from the energy products consumed in Ghana.

“We at the National Petroleum Authority are committed to reducing the emissions from the energy products we consume in Ghana, and this culminated in the reduction of sulphur content in transport and industrial fuels from a maximum of 5000ppm to a maximum of 50ppm.

“As previously mentioned, Ghana is one of the few African countries that consume low Sulphur fuels, with a roadmap for local refineries to comply. I have also reiterated government is determined to make the Cylinder Recirculation Model policy a reality,” Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid said in his address.

Unhappy that Ghana is one of two countries in the entire sub-region that still operates LPG filling stations, the NPA Chief Executive remarked that it is important the county moves with time to achieve LPG penetration of 50% by 2030.

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid in his concluding remarks, charged participants to use this year’s GhIPCon platform to deliberate actively on the key issues with a focus on devising strategies for deployment.

He stressed that now is the time to work together to deliver and not just commit.