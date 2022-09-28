Gov’t focusing on productive sectors to rebuild economy – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has stressed that the government is keen on taking the needed steps to rebuild the Ghanaian economy.

During a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, September 28, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta indicated that the government is focusing on the productive sectors to rebuild the economy.

“…We will leverage on our strengths to rebuild the economy focusing on our productive sectors. Initiatives such as the YouStart programme that will provide a Million jobs will support entrepreneurs with loans to build their capacity to create more jobs and realise the President’s vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid and an entrepreneurial nation,” the Finance Minister told the media.

In an appeal, he called on Ghanaians to support the government during these difficult times as it pushes to turn around the current state of the economy.

He said he is confident that just as many challenges faced in the past, Ghana will overcome this one as well.

“I remind each and everyone that Ghana is the only place we have. Its progress and prosperity is our collective duty. We have overcome many challenges and risen to the occasion many times. This is another challenge which we must overcome.

“This too shall pass, if we remain united and purposeful. Let us not forget that the battle is indeed the Lord’s,” Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said.