Flood hits Asankrangwa residents caused by galamsey activities

Continuous bucketing down of rain in Asankrangwa and its environs in the Amenfi West Municipal of the Western Region has resulted in flooding in the area.

Reports revealed that a galamsey pit has blocked a river channel causing people's houses to flood. Affected residents who spoke to this reporter have also blamed the flooding on the galamsey activities.

Jaw-dropping videos show some residents desperately and frantically salvaging their belongings from the flood to a safe place.

The incident happened after the downpour yesterday and today, 28th September 2022. Areas affected are By Plans Filling Station, Uptown Road, behind Melody Hotel and Kwasi Bukuro road-Obaapa.

Some youth in Asankrangwa have incessantly trumpeted the need to stop galamsey activities in the town. All efforts have fallen on deaf ears.

Members of WAWOSA, a vibrant pressure group in the town have also registered their displeasure about how the MCE is not listening to public outcry on galamsey activities in Asankrangwa town, especially along the Kwama River.

Another issue emerging from concerned citizens aside from galamsey issues, which needs urgent attention in the town is the market. The market area has become muddy as a result of the continuous downpour. Residents are worried that market women pay revenue to the assembly almost every day but they don’t see any benefit.