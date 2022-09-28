[Videos] Flood affects business activities in Kumasi

Some parts of the Ashanti region experienced flooding after torrential rains in the early hours of Tuesday, September 28, 2022.

Some affected areas included Sokoban, Santasi-Anyinam-Hemang, Kronum-Adonko, Moshie-Zongo and Atafua.

Other areas also affected were Abuakwa-Maakro, Ahenema-Kokoben, Asuofua, Asawasi, Aboabo, Sawua and its surroundings.

Apiedu, Emena, Kotei and its surroundings also had their share of the heavy rains.

Manso Nkwanta, Obuasi, Asante Mampong, Ejura, Jachie in the Bosomtwe district and Twede in the Atwima Kwanwoma district were also hit.

The downpour which started around 3am caused residents to be stranded as some were not able to cross flooded roads, especially where there is a bridge.

Residents living around rivers and big gutters had to be evacuated during the rains.

The torrential rains which lasted for more than three hours also halted vehicular movements, recording huge traffic in those areas.

Some angry residents blamed the city authorities for not adopting better solutions in solving flooding-related issues.

They attributed the situation to substandard construction of gutters, bridges, negligence of city authorities and failure to monitor projects.

A resident at Asawase who spoke to Otec FM’s morning show ‘Nyansapo’ host Captain Koda said that “the bridge constructed over River Peleele is sub-standard, making it impossible to contain heavy rain downpour.”

Some residents at Atafua wondered why the city authorities have refused to construct a new bridge on the road to save lives and properties.

The Ashanti Regional Coordinator for National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Frank Kwadwo Duodu, on the morning show cautioned the public to expect more rains till the end of September.

He also warned residents living in flood-prone areas to relocate to dry lands for their safety during the rains.

Frank Kwadwo Duodu advised residents to heed to early sign warnings from the Ghana Meteorological Agency to avert any disaster.

The NADMO coordinator also advised them to refrain from building around rivers and desist from throwing refuse into gutters.