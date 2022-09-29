Ghana's soul is being bastardised by selfish NPP government who only cares about power — Fiifi Kwetey

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, former Member of Parliament for Ketu South has slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government's poor handling of the country.

He said all the NPP government cares about is power and nothing else.

In an interview with Accra-based TV3's New Day show, the former lawmaker noted that instead of focusing on how to alleviate the current economic hardship, President Akufo-Addo is only concerned about his party winning the next election.

“I see a decadent soul of a country, I see a country whose soul is being bastardized by a group that I call very selfish, unpatriotic who care only about power.

“To think that a leader, almost approaching 8 years, in the midst of all these desperations, in the midst of the hopelessness, a future that is bleak, not just for our future but also our children’s children, his obsession is that I want to break the “8” That tells you this nation is really on the brink of what I call moral collapse,” he said.

Mr. Kwetey accused the ruling party of using deception to win power — the reasons the economy is on its knees.

“Their whole mindset is how can we deceive the people in order to to keep power. They believe that governance is about how much lies you can tell, how you can deceive people, how you can spin them,” the former MP intimated.

He continued that “the truth is that I fear for the future of this country, I worry for the future of this country. People look at it in terms of what is happening to the economy, the collapse of the economy, people look at it in terms of what is happening to the inability to do what has been promised in education, health, infrastructure and so on. I look at it beyond that.”