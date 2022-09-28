Global Community faces credible risks of global nuclear disaster over Russia-Ukraine war, nuclear threat on Korean Peninsula— UN

The President of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Csaba Kőrösi, has stated that the war in Ukraine has raised credible risks of global nuclear disaster, while the nuclear threat on Korean Peninsula also continues to pose an unacceptable risk to the region and to the world.

He said arsenals across the world are filled with more than 13,000 warheads, stressing that investments in these weapons continue to increase, while too many people struggle to buy food, educate their children, and keep warm.

“I am particularly appalled by the recurring, thinly veiled threats of nuclear strikes. Tactical strikes, it is often added, but we all know that such a conflict would never stay at the tactical level,” he said.

Mr Korosi was speaking at an event to commemorate the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, held as the annual debate in the General Assembly Hall, UN Headquarters, New York which was made available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult in Tema.

He wondered how the world had arrived at this situation after decades of efforts to promote both nuclear disarmament and awareness about the existential threat that nuclear weapons pose to humanity.

He also wondered how this deadlock could be overcome, stressing that achieving a nuclear-free world is the UN’s top disarmament priority, now more than ever.

“As a global community, we must find the courage to return to the path of disarmament, for the sake of people and planet. To start, safeguarding the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty shall remain an iron principle for all future talks on disarmament and non-proliferation,” he said.

Mr. Kőrösi called for countries to renew their commitment to fully implement the treaty, comply with relevant Security Council resolutions, and “refrain from actions and rhetoric that destabilize international peace and security.”

He also addressed the status of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), which opened for signature 25 years ago.

The CTBT has yet to enter into force because it must be signed and ratified by 44 specific nuclear technology holder countries, eight of which have yet to ratify it: China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Pakistan and the United States.

“I call on the remaining Annex 2 countries to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty without delay, allowing it to finally enter into force – as 174 Member States have already ratified it and now eight Member States are yet to do so,” he said.

The President of UN General Assembly also noted negotiations on a proposed Fissile Material Cut-off Treaty, which are long overdue, must begin immediately.

“In this critical moment, let us reverse the trend of mistrust and confrontation, and instead focus on rational compromises and wise solutions. Let us honour this commemorative day with a renewed and genuine determination towards a world free of these weapons of the Apocalypse,” Mr. Kőrösi said

Meanwhile, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has stated that: "Ghana remains gravely concerned by the threats of a nuclear episode, whether by accident or deliberate action, because of the constant military engagements around Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine by Russia".

Madam Botchwey stated Ghana’s concern addressing a High-Level Meeting at the United Nations, New York with focus on the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine.

The Foreign Minister added that Ghana supports the efforts by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to avert a nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine a copy of her statement made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema stated.

She said Ghana remains supportive of international accountability measures including the various investigative processes being undertaken by the ICC, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the Human Rights Council.

“It is 17 years now since the UN passed a resolution to deal with any acts of impunity in any part of the world.

“This is because impunity anywhere poses serious threats to international peace and security, the international legal order, and our multilateral system,” she said.