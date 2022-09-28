Africa carries the largest share of the international peace and security burden — Ayorkor Botchwey

28.09.2022 LISTEN

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has revealed that Africa today carries the largest share of the international peace and security burden, which in fact should be a global responsibility.

She, therefore, called for predictable and sustainable financing as means to win the battle against terrorism across the globe as well as strengthening the capacity of regional institutions for peace and security and continental integration, and economic transformation.

She said unless there is a paradigm shift Africa shall continue to fall short in building inclusive and stable societies and preventing recruitment and radicalization.

Madam Botchwey made Ghana’s position clear addressing the ministerial session of the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council in the margins of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

The ministerial session was also to develop modalities for strengthening regional organizations in efforts to combat and manage terrorism, violent extremism, and radicalization on the continent in New York.

Madam Botchwey whose statement was made available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema emphasized the need for secure predictable sustainable financing for the peace continuum.

She said the fragility of systems in Africa and the lack of resilience of economies has been underscored by the impacts of COVID-19, the war in Ukraine and the worsening impacts of climate change.

She noted also that Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and Regional Mechanisms (RMs) have emerged as the key players in responding to the terrorism and violent extremism that threaten countries in Africa.

She also called for strengthening the capacities of these regional bodies, which is a reflection of renewed determination to silence the guns and achieve the “Africa We Want”.

Madam Botchwey emphasized that it is time to ensure that the United Nations, especially the development partners on the Security Council, respond with commitments and support that are consistent with ambitions and needs for peace and security, and sustainable development.

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs who is the chair of the AU Peace and Security Council for the month of September 2022 revealed that Africa has rolled out a number of initiatives toward arming itself to stand against terrorism.

The initiatives include the 2020-2024 ECOWAS Action Plan for the Eradication of Terrorism in West Africa, the Accra Initiative; and the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Mission in Mozambique, the Multinational Joint Task Force and the G5 Sahel.

Madam Botchwey intimated that budgetary constraints have limited the ability of these regional organizations thus making the prospects of success in taking on the terrorist menace and at the same time recovering from economic shocks seem bleak.