N/R: Woman falsely accused of stealing GHS10,000 nearly burnt to death in Tamale

A 37-year-old mother of two, Catherine Nsor was nearly burnt to death by a mob in Tamale after being mistaken for a thief.

The woman, who sells cereals, was left incapacitated for sometime, following the incident.

Narrating her ordeal to Class FM’s Savannah Regional Correspondent, Zion Abdul-Rauf, the woman, explained that, she was walking along the Aboabo road in Tamale to the Central Market on a Friday, when a woman, known as Jamila, approached her.

The woman had indicated that someone in a nearby shop wanted to have a word with her.

The mother of two, hurriedly followed the woman to the shop, thinking it was a known person asking to see her.

However, upon reaching the shop, one of the women asked the other woman who was sent to call her, whether, she was the thief they were looking for.

According to the women, she had come to their shop to steal their money.

The shop owner, took her phone and called her brothers who came and stripped her naked outside, and started flogging her, which attracted a crowd.

The mob joined the women in flogging her with electrical cables and other items.

She was later taken to a house and locked up, where she was forced to accept that she had stolen the GHS10,000, before she would be let free.

The mother of two noted that she still denied stealing the money in question, and told them she had no inkling about what was going on.

She was then taken back to the market with the mob carrying old tyres and a gallon of petrol to burn her alive.

“One of the guys brought a gallon of petrol and was looking for something to cover my mouth before setting me ablaze alive when a team of police arrived at the scene,” she stated.

She was immediately sent to the hospital, where she was admitted, treated and later discharged.

The mother of two then lodged a complaint with the police, and the suspects were arrested and granted bail.

The suspects realising that she had been wrongly accused, called on some prominent chiefs in Dagbon to intervene so the matter will be settled out of court.

She declined to settle the matter out of court.

The suspects were arraigned.

Source: classfmonline.com