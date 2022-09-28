GNAT calls for security protection for over 3,000 teachers in Bawku

The Upper East Regional branch of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is calling for security protection for over 3,000 teachers in and around Bawku in order to embark on their duties.

GNAT says these teachers must be conveyed by the security personnel to and fro several times due to the conflict in the area.

The Regional Chairperson for GNAT, Ivy Betur Naaso, made the call in an interview with 3FM's Sunrise on Wednesday hosted by Alfred Ocansey.

The Chairperson was updating Sunrise on whether or not teachers have abandoned their posts as a result of the conflict in Bawku.

On September 19, 2022, a teacher was killed during a shooting by some youths. The teacher was on his way to school when he was hit by a bullet.

This prompted the national executives of GNAT and NAGRAT to halt teaching in the Bawku enclave since they are not safe.

Madam Betur Naaso explained that apart from the over 3,000 teachers in Bawku, the non-teaching staff who also provide services to students and pupils must also be protected.

“We are preparing them [pupils] for the BECE and they are going to write the same examination that pupils in non-violence regions are going to write. The pupils don't even come to school because of the conflict”, she explained.

