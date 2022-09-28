57-year-old woman remanded over death of house help at Awomaso

28.09.2022 LISTEN

The Ejisu Magistrate Court has remanded a 57-year-old woman over the death of her 23-year-old house help at Awomaso in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

According to the prosecution, the suspect, Janet Nsiah during interrogation confessed to maltreating her house help, Akua Kyem leading to her death.

The prosecution also told the court police have retrieved a cutlass, knife, and a wire from the suspect’s residence that are believed to have been used in allegedly inflicting wounds on the deceased.

The prosecution prayed the court to remand the suspect to give police more time to continue the investigation.

The court remanded the suspect in police custody to reappear on October 11, 2022.

The grandfather of the deceased, Kwarteng Peprah tells Citi News the family wants justice served in the matter.

---citinewsroom