Ibrahim Mahama to mentor 17-year-old natural inventor from Upper East Region

Mr. Ibrahim Mahama yesterday invited Master Solomon Atimbiri who hails from the Upper East Region but currently resides in Kumasi, for a mentorship session and exhibition of his invention works.

Mr. Ibrahim Mahama's attention was drawn to the 17-year-old inventor’s video after it went viral on social media last weekend. The young inventor was able to build a moving excavator and other trucks by using locally available materials.

Mr. Ibrahim Mahama took interest and decided to mentor young Solomon Atimbiri, by offering him the needed support in realizing his dream. He has been attached to a team of local and expatriate engineers. He will be given practical training whenever school is on break till he completes school.

He will join the company permanently and will be working with a team of professional engineers after completion of school. Some of the current engineers working within Mr Ibrahim Mahama's firm were also discovered as raw talent and developed to become professional engineers.

Solomon Atimbiri ll be given the best support and environment to become an accomplished professional engineer and inventor.