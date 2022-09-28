Gov’t committed to negotiating a comprehensive package with IMF – Finance Minister

28.09.2022 LISTEN

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that talks between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are progressing steadily.

On Monday, September 26, a team of IMF officials commenced the second phase of negotiations with the Ghana government.

Updating the media on talks so far, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that government wants to reach a deal with the Fund so it can include it in the 2023 Annual Budget statement to be presented in November.

He assured the Ghanaian people that government remains committed to reaching a deal with the IMF that will restore the country’s economy and give it some stability.

“Government is committed to ensuring that a comprehensive package is negotiated with the aim of restoring microeconomic stability and ensuring durable and inclusive growth and promoting social protection,” the Finance Minister told journalists at a press briefing.

According to Ken Ofori-Atta, government officials and the IMF team with the help of the World Bank are currently undertaking debt sustainability analysis to inform the direction of the negotiations for a support programme.

He said the IMF and government team are working to update the medium-term micro fiscal framework to inform IMF programme design

“Also, the government team and the IMF team are discussing policy measures and structural reforms aimed at addressing the economic challenges braving the country towards restoring and sustaining microeconomic sustainability, fiscal and debt sustainability, as well as promoting inclusive growth and social development.

“We simply have not reached any agreement with the fund as we are in the process of completing the debt sustainability analysis,” Ken Ofori-Atta added.

The second phase of the talks between government officials and the IMF team will last for 10 days.