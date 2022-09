Bui Power Authority sponsors five young footballers at John Paintsil Football Academy

The Bui Power Authority (BPA), managers of the Bui Power Generating Station (BGS) has picked five young talented footballers in the dam’s operational enclave to sponsor and build on their talents at the Accra-based John Paintsil Football Academy.

Emmanuel Jimah, Robert Bio Samba, Mohammed Saani, Kofi Kane and Collins Adorsom, residents of Bambio, Carpenter and Bongase, were selected for the one-year sponsorship package during a one-week football gala competition. They are yet to be enrolled in the academy.

They were among the 291 young players drawn from the 16 major communities around the dam’s enclave who participated in the gala match organized by the BPA in partnership with the Academy, under the Bui Talent Development Programme, an initiative of Mr. Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, the Chief Executive Officer of the BPA.

According to Mr. Salifu Wumbilla, the Director of Estates of the BPA, aside deepening its relationship with the local communities through the games and other fun fairs, the Authority was determined to scout, unearth, nurture and harness the sporting talents of young people in the area.

“We noticed many young people here have a lot of hidden talents, and we have resolved to extend our corporate social responsibility programme to identify and build on these talents so as to improve the socio-economic livelihoods of the local people around the dam”, he added.

Mr. Wumbilla said apart from the power generation, the authority was working to improve educational, health and sports infrastructure, as well as, other social facilities, saying “we have also prioritized, and promoted culture and tourism within the enclave”.

He said BPA was finalising modalities, indicating that very soon construction work on an ultra-modern Astro-turf facility would begin in one of the communities to promote sporting activities.

Mr. John Paintsil, the Chief Executive Officer of the John Paintsil Academy, and a former defender of the national team, the Black Stars commended the BPA for its efforts in building the sporting talents of the young people in the area.

Describing the academy’s new partnership with the BPA as timely, he highlighted the need for the BPA to sustain the gala competition and expand the scholarship so that at least many of the talented young footballers in the area would also benefit from the package.

Mr. Paintsil gave the assurance that his academy would polish the talents of the boys to pave the way for them not only to feature in the national teams but play internationally as well.

Later in an interview, Mr. Gabriel Apatu, the Head of Community Relations of the BPA, and the event organizer told Journalists the gala had been successful. He commended the local people for their cooperation and support.

He said he was optimistic that the games would not only strengthen the BPA’s relationship with the people but also promote peace and social cohesion among the local people themselves.

“We see sports as one of the surest avenues to promote peaceful co-existence between the local communities in our enclave”, Mr. Apatu stated.

In the grand finale, the Bui Select Team beat the ex-Black Star team, which featured some retired players including Patrick Villars, John Painstil, Isaac Paintsil, Kofi Amponsah, Dan Quaye, Peter Ofori Quaye and Isaac Vorsah 2-1 aggregate to win the Bui Power Cup.

The BPA later presented medals, sets of jerseys, footballs, gloves, shin guards and varieties of non-alcoholic beverages to all the 16 participating teams.