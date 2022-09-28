You walk around with your beard and nothing in your big heads like coconut – KT Hammond blast hooters of Akufo-Addo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, KT Hammond has blasted the Ghanaians who booed President Akufo-Addo at the Global Citizens Festival over the weekend.

On Saturday, the President was at the Global Citizens Concert organised at the Black Stars Square.

While mounting the stage to deliver a speech, President Akufo-Addo was subjected to booing by a section of the crowd.

The youth clapped their hands while shouting ‘away’ 'away.'

Speaking to Joy News, KT Hammond has condemned the incident, describing it as disrespectful, scandalous and undemocratic.

While lambasting the revellers who hooted at the President, the Adansi Asokwa MP said all the youths know is to grow beards and walk around empty-headed.

“We don’t sit in a country and do this. Let’s be patient. He is the President of the country. The youth must be patient. When there is a problem we always say we are going to see the old lady. We don’t say we are going to see [you the youth] with big heads like coconut. The old lady is someone who is old and has something in the head.

“When you [the youth] meet respect the elderly. Because of politics then you will just be insulting people just like that. It’s not possible for us to leave you to do [politics], you don’t understand it and you can’t do it. You [the youth] have just left your beard to grow and walking around with nothing in your head,” KT Hammond shared.

Listen to the veteran parliamentarian in the Joy News video below: