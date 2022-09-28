Akufo-Addo doesn’t take advise; its like the country belongs to him and his friends – NPP's Dr. Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah

A former Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah has bemoaned the current state of the Ghanaian economy.

He said the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is behaving as if the country belongs to him and his friends.

According to the senior NPP member, it is baffling how the President has refused to take advise all this while when Ghanaians continue to suffer in the hard economy.

“When you advise Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo he doesn't take it. We should stop behaving like the country belongs to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his friends,” Dr. Amoako Baah said in an interview with Joy FM on Wednesday morning.

Earlier this week, the Political Scientist urged President Akufo-Addo to take lessons from the hooting incident over the weekend.

In his view, the boos are an indication that Ghanaians are unhappy with his style of managing the affairs of the country.

“He should use this to advise himself as to how angry Ghanaians are. For such an occasion to be turned into such a fiasco is very bad. If he has been listening to his handlers to tell him what he wants to hear, now, he should put his ears down and get others to tell him what is going on.

“He has to know his own popularity among his people. People are hungry, you go to this occasion in a convoy, why should you do that? The country is in hardship and yet you don’t behave in any way to let people know that you feel for them and that you’re in it with them. You continue doing business as usual,” Dr. Amoako Baah told Starr FM in an interview on Monday.

On Saturday, the President was at the Global Citizens Concert organised at the Black Stars Square.

While mounting the stage to deliver a speech, President Akufo-Addo was subjected to booing by a section of the crowd.

The youth clapped their hands while shouting ‘away’ 'away.'