Road network in Cape Coast receives massive improvement

A total of 22 kilometres of road have been completed under the Cape Coast inner-city roads project.

The road construction forms part of the first phase of the Master Support Agreement under the Sinohydro project.

The works undertaken under the project include the construction of roadside drains, provision of critical culverts, and earthworks, provision of sub-base, double surface dressing and speed calming devices.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia commissioned the Cape-Coast Inner City Roads on Monday.

The Central Region with a total road network of 5,695.5km as of the end of 2020 has 1,880 kilometres of paved roads, 2,320.6 kilometres of gravel roads, and 1,494.8 kilometres of earth roads.

Roads that have been completed under the project are Amamoma road bypass, Amamoma roads, ATL road, Ogua hall road, Kwaprow link road, Akotokyir Anglican school road, Akotokyir town road, Akotokyir road, Kakumdo road, Cape Coast Polytechnic road, Amissano road, PPAG road, Methodist Mission House road, PPAG Loop, Chrisnam school road, Ecole Francaise road, Eyifua road and link, English Arabic road, Methodist Mission link, GHA road, Academy street and the Wesley Girls school road.

The project was undertaken by Messrs Sinohydro Corporation Limited, whilst the Department of Urban Roads was the implementing agency under the Ministry of Roads and Highways.