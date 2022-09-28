Economic crisis: IMF team should meet with Economic Governance Platform - Dr. John Kwakye

Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye has stressed that it is important that the views of the Economic Governance Platform (EGP) should be taken as the government push to salvage the ailing economy.

In that regard, he has called on the team of officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to engage the EGP while in Ghana.

“The IMF team should meet with the Economic Governance Platform (EGP) during their mission to Ghana. The EGP represents the broadest CSO economic network in Ghana and the Fund should listen to their independent views,” Dr. John Kwakye has shared in a post on Twitter.

According to Dr. John Kwakye, one of the problems Ghana is facing is that everybody claims to be an economic expert.

He insists that economics is not general knowledge and must not be treated lightly in any way.

“The problem we have in this country is that everybody claims to be an economic expert. They will, however, not claim to be legal or medical experts. I want it to be understood that economics is not general knowledge.

“Why are lawyers invited by the media to discuss the economy whereas economists are not invited to discuss the law? Do we think economics is general knowledge?” other tweets by the IEA Director reads.

Ghana is hopeful about reaching a deal for a support programme with the IMF next month.

The second phase of discussions between the Ministry of Finance and the IMF team in Ghana has commenced this week.