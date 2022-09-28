Our leaders should be solving our problems for us; not the IMF – Dr. John Kwakye

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Dr. John Kwakye has shared the view that Ghana’s persisting economic challenges can be best solved by the government.

Since the start of the year, the country’s economic woes have continually deteriorated with government officials arguing that it is, a result, of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Despite various measures implemented by the government, the economy is failing to recover with Ghanaians subjected to a high cost of living and suffering.

Since July, the overwhelmed government has been forced to contact the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a support programme to save the economy.

Amid ongoing talks between the government and the IMF, Dr. John Kwakye has insisted that the Fund is not the best outfit to solve the problems of the country.

In his view, it is Ghanaian leaders who understand the problems facing the country and are the best bet to solve the problems than the IMF.

“We want our leaders, not the IMF, to be solving our problems for us. The IMF cannot understand our economy more than we do,” the IEA Director shared in a post on his Twitter page.

This week, the Ministry of Finance has commenced the second phase of discussions with the IMF team in Ghana, hoping to reach a deal to finalise a proposed programme to help the Ghanaian economy.