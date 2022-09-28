Teacher unions remind GES of outstanding issues

Teacher Unions in the country have commended the Ghana Education Service (GES) for correcting the promotion year from 2017 to 2018 to reflect the required number of years, which is four years in the grade.

This follows a discussion between the Teacher Unions including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT-GH) and the GES regarding pertinent issues bordering on the various Unions in the country in August 2020.

In a letter addressed to the Director-General of the GES, the unions reminded the GES of the outstanding issues which are yet to be addressed.

The unions enumerated the issues including: “Payment of Continuous Professional Development (CPD) allowance, Grievance arising out of Promotion to the Grade of Director I & II, Grievance arising out of payment of allowance to Teachers in deprived communities.”

The others are “Lower ranks promotions and related matters, Review of the 2020 collective agreement between GES and the teaching staff within the GES and National teaching council (CPD) points.”

The unions said they anticipate a quick response to these issues.

Source: classfmonline.com