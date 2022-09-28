We’re fixing challenge with purchase of power on Ecash and PNS metering systems – ECG

ModernGhana logo
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced the interruptions in the purchase of electricity credit for customers on the Ecash and PNS metering systems.

In a public announcement, the ECG noted that the interruption in the purchase of credit is due to “a technical challenge.”

Customers affected include those living in Volta, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw and Tafo.

The power distributing company, however, assured customers in the affected areas that its “engineers are working assiduously to correct the anomaly and restore the system back to normalcy.”

