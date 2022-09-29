ModernGhana logo
If you tried literates and it's not working, try illiterates and see; presidency not about grammar, certificate — Kumchacha

29.09.2022 LISTEN

Kumchacha, a well-known Ghanaian prophet and founder of the Kum Peoples Party (KPP) has explained why Ghanaians should give him the chance to become President come 2024.

According to Kumchacha, the management of a country’s economy is not about speaking good English or someone with the highest educational qualifications.

He said it is about good policies and actions.

Speaking on Joy Prime, the Presidential aspirant emphasised that if education makes one a good leader, then Ghana wouldn't have been plunged into such a mess under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

Kumchacha reaffirmed that Ghanaians should consider his policies rather than his inability to speak English fluently.

“The wisdom and knowledge you have and the vision you're bringing up are the things that are necessary and will help. It's not about English.

"If it was about speaking English, who speaks English better than President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Bawumia? They both speak very good English, but the economy is still suffering, and things are still very bad. So if we've tried the literates and it's not working, let's try the illiterates and see," he said.

