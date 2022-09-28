ModernGhana logo
Three injured in road crash near Ngleshie Amanfro

Three persons are in critical condition after a KIA truck loaded with frozen chicken crashed into a long truck around the Ngleshie Amanfro section of the N1 highway.

According to eyewitnesses, the long truck was making a U-turn around the Ngleshie Amanfro section of the highway when the KIA truck crashed into the side of the trailer bucket.

“The driver of the KIA truck could not pull his brakes because he was speeding. He didn’t realize that the truck was negotiating a turn. Three persons sustained severe injuries”, one of them said.

The impact of the crash caused severe damage to the KIA truck and resulted in the driver and two other occupants sustaining severe injuries.

The survivors were sent to the Ngleshie Amanfro polyclinic for treatment.

“We first pulled the driver out and later on, we pulled the other two. I tried reaching the ambulance service, but it took a while before I could reach them. But they transported them to the hospital after arrival”, said another eyewitness.

