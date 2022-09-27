Businessman remanded into police custody for landguard activities

The District Court in Ashaiman has remanded a businessman into police custody for allegedly engaging in landguard activities.

The businessman, 34-year-old Nathaniel Alabi, is also alleged to have discharged firearms in town.

The Prosecution told the court that both complainant, Stephen Derry and the accused, Nathaniel Alabi, reside at Santeo near Ashaiman.

On September 22, 2022, the complainant reported to the Ashaiman Divisional Criminal Investigation Department (CID), that on September 19, 2022, whiles at Santeo, the accused wielding a gun and in the company of some young men came to his vicinity.

He allegedly terrorized him (complainant) and other inhabitants amidst firing of guns over the claim that the land on which the inhabitants were belonged to him. The accused then ordered everyone to either vacate the land or renegotiate with him.

On September 22, 2022, the accused was arrested in connection with a similar case at the Katamanso Police Station where the two weapons which he used on September 19, 2022 were retrieved from him.

The Prosecution told the court the accused should be remanded because when he was arrested there was information that other victims were yet to come forward and if released, he would interfere with the investigation into the case.

The Prosecution further said the police was unable to conclude their investigation within the stipulated 48 hours and that it would be unconstitutional to continue to keep the accused in police custody.

The Prosecution went on to state that the severity of the offence must be handled by a Circuit Court and considering the fact that the judge had been transferred and a replacement was yet to be in place to hear the case made it prudent for the accused to be remanded.

Counsel for the accused argued that the offence committed by the accused and others were all bailable and that his client was not a person who would flee from the jurisdiction. He said there were persons of substance ready to stand surety for the accused but the Magistrate insisted that he be remanded to reappear on Friday September 30, 2022, to enable the police to conclude their investigation for the appropriate court to hear the case.

Source: The Chronicle