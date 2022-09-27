ModernGhana logo
6 fire fighters responding to an accident call also crashed in an accident on Dormaa-Berekum highway

Six fire fighters are battling for their lives following an accident on the Dormaa-Berekum highway in the Bono Region.

The crew were rescued and rushed to the Presbyterian Hospital at Dormaa for immediate medical attention.

Per information, the injured crew was responding to an accident call involving a cargo truck and tricycle on the aforementioned stretch when the unfortunate incident happened Tuesday September 27, 2022 at about 1:14pm.

The fire engine somersaulted and landed on its roof, according to a statement released by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The statement said the cause of the accident is yet to be established.

GNFS has expressed regret about the incident and assured the community of continuous service delivery.

DGN online

