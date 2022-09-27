KBTH intensifies Covid-19 vaccination over rise in new cases

Management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has intensified the Covid-19 vaccination following the recent rise in cases among patients and health workers.

The vaccination exercise is to help boost the immunity of its staff, patients, and all eligible individuals within the hospital premises.

In a press release sighted by the paper, the Director of Medical Affairs KBTH Dr. Ali Samba, stated that surveillance data from the Public Health Unit of the hospital reveals that from September 11, 2022, to the week ending 23rd September 2022, the number of Covid-19 cases has risen from 3 to 45.

The press statement also added that the Public Health Unit in response to the trend has conducted a mop-up exercise for Covid-19 vaccination from September 22nd to 25TH September in all Units.

A mobile team has also been scheduled to visit each Unit, Department, and Sub-BMC (UDSS) in the hospital every day for a period to offer primary vaccination and boosters to staff, patients, and relatives.

“A static team has also been set up at the Public Health Event Park for the same exercise within the period and beyond” the statement added.

Management of the hospital entreated staff and patients to take advantage of the mob-up exercise to get fully vaccinated and to have boosters as well.

They also admonished them to practice the Covid-19 preventive measure to curb the spread of the virus.

“We recommend that all heads of UDSs ensure that staff, patients, and relatives adhere to Covid-19 protocols at entries point to OPDs, wards, offices, and waiting areas within their buildings/structures."

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service in its recent updates has indicated that it has administered a total dose of 19,302,116 as of September, 7 2022.

---DGN online